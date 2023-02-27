Advisor to the Acting Head of the DPR Kimakovsky: Wagner units are fighting almost in the center of Artemovsk

Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Igor Kimakovsky, said that the soldiers of the private military company (PMC) Wagner are already fighting almost in the center of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). According to him, Russian military personnel control all routes to the city, reports RIA News.

“The advanced detachments of PMC Wagner are already fighting almost in the center of Artemovsk,” he said.

Kimakovsky added that at present we are not talking about the operational encirclement of Artemovsk, however, he noted that all roads are under the fire control of Russian fighters. He clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have the ability to move only along one of the routes – “Clock Yar – Artemivsk”. It is noted that the Ukrainian military is trying to keep the city, despite the huge losses.

Earlier, one of the commanders of the unit, former tank commander and senior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrei Tishchenko, said that a volunteer battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky was formed in the DPR, in which captured Ukrainian soldiers serve.