Since the beginning of the escalation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have fired more than 16,000 times on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), including 241 rockets from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). This was announced on Monday, March 6, by the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to war crimes in Ukraine.

“Over 382 days of escalation, 16,027 facts of firing were recorded, of which 15,695 were using heavy weapons,” the statement reads. Telegram channel representations.

In total, the enemy fired 102,382 ammunition of various calibers, including 23,269 155 mm NATO shells.

The report notes that since February 2022, 4,453 people, including 133 children, have died as a result of shelling. Moreover, 3,779 civilians and 106 children died on the territory of the DPR liberated during the special operation.

Earlier, on March 4, the JCCC reported that Ukrainian forces fired 84 shells at the settlements of the republic during the day. The fire was fired from the MLRS and the AGM-88 HARM installation, barrel artillery of 152 mm and 155 mm caliber, as well as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Five people were injured.

In addition, in the same month, a military-political expert, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that over the past few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have also used chemical munitions. According to him, prohibited types of ammunition were used in the Artyomovsk and Donetsk directions.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

