On June 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.

In the message of the Telegram channel of the representative office, it is specified that the fire was opened at 08:45. 15 rockets from the MLRS were fired at the Nikitsky district of Gorlovka, the type of system was not specified.

The Ukrainian army shells the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics daily. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

So, on June 23, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko reported that a high-voltage power line was cut in the village of Shirokaya Balka as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He did not provide other details.

The day before, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 12 rockets from the MLRS in the Nikitovsky district and eight rockets in the Kalininsky district of the city. After that, Ukrainian fighters fired 14 shells at Gorlovka, as well as at the Nikitovsky district.

As a result, a civilian was killed. There was a direct hit of a shell in the house, the husband of the deceased was wounded.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.