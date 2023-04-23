The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 10 shells from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. This was announced by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) on Sunday, April 23.

In a message on the Telegram channel, the missions specified that the shelling took place at 09:20 in the direction: the settlement of Zhelannoe pervoe — the city of Donetsk (Kirovskiy district).

Earlier, on April 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk with 10 rockets from the MLRS. There are no data on casualties.

The day before, it was reported that Ukrainian militants launched an AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile in the Kievsky district of Donetsk. Earlier that day, there were reports that a civilian had died as a result of another shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian militants. In addition, a 46-year-old man was injured in the attack.

The Ukrainian army shells the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics daily. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya (DPR) and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.