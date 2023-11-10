Crossing the Dnieper River continues to be a great challenge for the Ukrainian Army, which undertakes a laborious counteroffensive to reconquer the territories occupied by the Russians in the east and south.

Vast plains stretch into infinity, filled with ruins, smoke, and a wide expanse of deep blue. It is the Dnieper, the fourth longest river in Europe, which has become a front line in southern Ukraine and a natural obstacle to kyiv’s counteroffensive.

The majestic river crosses the country from north to south before flowing into the Black Sea, in the region of Kherson, where it separates the belligerents.

Ukrainian troops have occupied the right bank since the liberation of the regional capital of the same name on November 11, 2022. On the left bank, the Russian Army continues to occupy part of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

A Ukrainian surveillance post on the Dnieper River, November 6, 2023. © Roman Pilipey, AFP

kyiv launched a major counteroffensive in the south and east in June, but the front line has barely moved and each side relentlessly bombards the other.

“The Russians are using everything they have against us: artillery, kamikaze drones, phosphorus,” explains a sergeant with the nom de guerre ‘Vojd’ (“boss” in Ukrainian). His unit watches the southwest bank of the city of Kherson, to alert the artillery in case of a possible Russian incursion across the river, which civilians no longer dare to navigate.

Wrapped in his balaclava and gun in hand, this 38-year-old soldier remains on the ground, where wild ducks rise in a twilight bathed in liquid gold that almost makes the war forgotten.

“Our enemy is the rain. With clear skies we can see the arrival of the ships much better,” he emphasizes.

“The Russians are well prepared”

“We have an advantage on this side,” he explains from the top of a small hill with tufts of dry grass. This point is higher than the opposite bank that protects the Russian lines, separated from the Ukrainian positions by about ten kilometers of fresh water.

This fall, Ukrainian forces appear to have managed to establish several small bases on the left bank of the Dnieper, northeast of Kherson.

According to Vojd’s superior, a 45-year-old commander with the nom de guerre ‘Armiantchik’, his men sometimes also “make raids on the other side.”

“The Russians are well prepared, they have solid lines of defense. It will not be easy, but it is our country and we know the terrain,” the soldier moderates, lamenting the lack of armored ships.

The Ukrainian artillery prepares a demolished shot before the Dniepr, on November 6, 2023. © Roman Pilipey, AFP

Karamba, a mustached 35-year-old man, participated in the operations on the other side. His mission is to clear the mines before the arrival of the assault brigades, a task made difficult by the failure in early June of the Kakhovka dam, further up the river, which caused enormous flooding in that area.

“Due to the flood, mines are found everywhere: in the middle of destroyed houses, in the bushes and on dead branches,” he describes.

In addition to mines, “on the other shore, drones constantly fly over our heads, mortars, tanks, they are constantly shooting at you, not to mention aviation,” Karamba continues.

In another position near the Dnieper, a unit of the 123rd Territorial Brigade took over a large abandoned building to establish a mortar position and hide ships.

“You have to be discreet here,” said one soldier, fearing the presence of pro-Russian informants among the locals.

A wall for both sides

Next door, Vitamine, a 31-year-old gunner, is in charge of firing mortar shells at the coordinates indicated by observers like Vojd.

“For two months, the Russians have had faster ships,” he explains, adjusting the load of his projectiles.

His sector focuses on a network of small islands that obstruct the broad bed of the Dnieper and on which the Russians, according to him, “are trying to establish positions.”

“I’m here to stop them,” says the young man, who claims to have already sunk six Russian ships with their occupants and claims to know nothing about the number of Ukrainian ships sunk.

“The river is a natural wall. It is more difficult for the enemy to position themselves, but it is also more difficult for us to land on the other side,” he acknowledges.

Joulka, a small dog rescued by Ukrainian soldiers during an operation, barks between the soldier’s legs.

Since then it has become for them “a kind of alarm”: flee from the attacks of Russian kamikaze drones, a formidable threat in these endless plains.

“The Russians have more drones than us,” says Vitamine. “Besides, I’m sure they’re watching us right now…”

