Enjoy a few days of vacation in UK will be somewhat more ‘complicated’ starting next October 1. On that date, the National identity document (DNI) will no longer be valid to access to there, except for those Spaniards who have residence. It will then be necessary provide the passport to be able to step on British soil. In addition, the passport must be valid “as long as I am in the UK”, British Government sources report.

Those who will be able to continue accessing with the DNI are those Spaniards who have approved the temporary or permanent residence, and that are part of the post-Brexit settlement program which entered into force at the beginning of this year 2021. In this case, as well as those who have requested the registration in the settlement program (and have not received a response) and the border workers, they will be able to present it to access until December 31, 2025.

The measure, they point out from the British Government, is part of a package of measures on the “new operation of the British border after the end of the transition period“, which ended on December 31 of last year. Although the measure was announced two months before the UK’s separation from the European Union was confirmed, the authorities fear that there are people who do not know it. Spanish citizens can visit the United Kingdom without a visa maximum of six months if it is a leisure trip or if it is of short duration for work or educational reasons.

The passport, a new ‘way of entry’

Thus, the requirement of passport as a form of access to the United Kingdom It will not be exclusive to Spain, but will apply to other citizens of the European Union, the Single European Area and Switzerland. The fact of applying for a passport, indicate local government sources, “will allow the British authorities to guarantee a higher level of security“, since the DNI are more easily falsifiable.

In Spain, the cost of a passport reaches 30 euros, both the first time and when we have to renew it, either due to deterioration, expiration or having lost it. It will be free when we need to change the affiliation data or if we are in possession of the title of large family.