Next Wednesday, January 5, the new Animal Rights and Protection Law will come into force. Among other measures, the Law includes the Obligation to have an animal DNI. The objective pursued is to create an animal registry company to have them identified and be able to ensure your rights.

Thus, the Law indicates the obligation to “The registration of any pet that, in accordance with the provisions of this law or the regulatory provisions of the autonomous communities and cities of Ceuta and Melilla, have any identification system ”.

Although it is not yet known if the animal DNI will be physical or digital, the data that must appear in the identification is known: name, veterinary history and owner details or contact person, among others. According to the newspaper Information, the most likely thing is that the DNI is electronic and incorporates a QR code.

From Wednesday the pets will be members of the family

This is good news for the animals, because as of this Wednesday the pets will be considered “Living beings endowed with sensitivity” thanks to a change in the legal status of companion animals indicated in a triple legal reform of the Civil Code, the Mortgage Law and the Civil Procedure Law.

“Animals are living beings endowed with sensitivity. The legal regime of goods and things will only be applicable to the extent that it is compatible with their nature or with the provisions intended for their protection “, is indicated in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

In addition, this standard regulates the shared custody of pets in case of separation or divorce. The judicial authorities may agree to the participation of the two spouses in the expenses of the animal.