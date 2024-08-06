Kodryan: The Dnepr group disrupted the regrouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Units of the Dnepr group of troops in the Kakhovka direction disrupted the regrouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This TASS said the head of the group’s press center, Roman Kodryan.

“Units of the Dnepr group of troops ensured control of the island zone of the Dnepr River. They did not allow the enemy to regroup with artillery fire. They continued to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces floating craft trying to land on the left bank of the Dnepr,” Kodryan said.