FSB: Dnepr-1 Battalion Recognized as Terrorist Community in Russia

The Dnepr-1 battalion has been included in the list of organizations recognized as terrorist in Russia, follows from data on the FSB website.

We are talking about the Dnepr-1 community (Dnepr-1 battalion, Dnepr-1 regiment). As noted by the department, the decision was made by the Southern District Military Court on December 14, 2023. It entered into force on June 25, 2024.

Earlier, the Southern District Military Court recognized the volunteer sabotage and reconnaissance unit “Georgian National Legion” as a terrorist organization. The unit’s activities are now banned in Russia.