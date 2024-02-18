“I was also in that room, after the shot I took the gun placed on the table and handed it into my dad's hands.” The statement is from Maverick Morello, after it emerged that he was the third person to have touched the gun that had shot and injured one of those present at the New Year's Eve party in the Biella area. Son of Pablito Morello, the chief of escort to the undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Delmastro, Maverick Morello is a security guard, who had started a course to become a penitentiary officer at the training and refresher school of the Ministry of Justice last December in Verbania Pallanza. His fingerprints complete the picture with the last piece missing from the RIS report on the DNA traces found on the gun of deputy Emanuele Pozzolo, from which a shot was fired in the premises of the Rosazza Proloco that night. The bullet had wounded Luca Campana, 31 years old, the escort leader's son-in-law.

The other two traces were from Pozzolo himself, the owner of the mini-pistol, and from the escort leader, who had immediately reported that he had secured the weapon after the accident by moving it to a wardrobe. The party had been organized by Francesca Delmastro, sister of the undersecretary, mayor of the town, with families and friends, but also her brother's escort and relatives of the agents in tow. «I took the weapon from the table so that no one else would get hurt. I gave it to my dad who placed it on a shelf, making it safe” now adds the son of the escort leader.

Regarding the shooting scene, the young man clarified: «I wasn't looking at that moment. I heard, immediately before, the phrase: 'But then the gun is real?'. After the event happened I saw Pozzolo alone. He was sitting, motionless »concluded Maverick Morello, who was interviewed after his father Pablito's second call to the prosecutor's office. «I placed his hand on it and felt a strong heat. I understood that a shot had gone off” said the escort leader as he recounted what had immediately happened to the carabinieri who had intervened while Luca Carta was being taken to hospital.

What is missing at this point are Pozzolo's answers to the investigators' questions, given that in mid-January at the Biella prosecutor's office he had exercised the right not to answer. His version therefore remains entrusted to what he declared to the police immediately after the shot: “It wasn't me.” We are also awaiting the outcome of the ballistics tests, precisely to understand how the shot was fired and compare the various versions given by those present at the party.