VideoIn the ninth episode of the Discover the Eredivisie series, Sjoerd Mossou visits the smallest city where Eredivisie football is played: Heerenveen. But Heerenveen may be small, after 28 consecutive seasons at the highest level there is enough beautiful football history to watch.



Nik Kok



17 Jan. 2022











abe

And then of course Abe Lenstra cannot be missed. Sjoerd visits the parental home of Abe Lenstra and the adjacent alley where the best football player the club ever produced kicked a ball for the first time. We know Heerenveen from the beautiful modern stadium that bears the name of the same Lenstra, but the club played football in a different stadium before that. Sjoerd visits the place where there is now a large hospital and finds the still existing house from where various Heerenveen attributes could be bought around matches.

Stadium

The Abe Lenstra Stadium itself is modern, attractive and above all Frisian. Honorary chairman Riemer van der Velde has ensured that.

Discover the Eredivisie

Sjoerd visits the same Van der Velde in Langweer, a town more than twenty kilometers from Heerenveen. There on the water, the honorary president has a fisherman’s cottage that played an important role in the history of the club. Van der Velde explains to Sjoerd who all lived in the house and which interested matters were discussed that made Heerenveen into Heerenveen. The legendary former trainer Foppe de Haan also enjoys a nice fish.

Discover the Eredivisie: SC Heerenveen. © ANP



Pizza Paolo

The fact that Heerenveen still had to find its way in the world of professional football and its professionalism in the early 1990s is apparent from the central role played by Pizzeria Paolo in the center of Heerenveen. The group of players had lunch every day in the pizzeria and former player Maarten de Jong was there at the time. But there was also celebration. The promotion was celebrated on the roof of the pizzeria and the square behind it even filled up when the club qualified for the main draw of the Champions League.