The “DMSat 1” satellite, the first environmental nanometric satellite of Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, is preparing to launch shortly at 10:07 hours.

All pre-launch tests have ended, which reflected his complete readiness, while the first signal from him confirming the success of contacting him is scheduled to be received at 3 pm, after which a second phase of tests for his three scientific equipment will begin, and it will last between 2-3 months, during which his pictures and information can be received, and from The expected life span of the moon will start from 3 years to reach up to 10 years, depending on the efficiency of its performance.





