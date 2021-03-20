The director of the “DMSat 1” project and the first director of the remote sensing department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Adnan Al-Rayyis, said that the occurrence of an emergency matter that affects the schedule of the launch of satellites is possible and occurs in such large projects that depend on more than External factor. He added: “Our teams supervising the environmental satellite project DMSAT1, present at the launch base and in Dubai, have extensive experience in this field, and are fully aware of the mechanisms for dealing with these emergency conditions, and the launch has been postponed until today if all the required factors are available, and if not available. We will have to postpone another day, as the launch window is available until the 30th of this March, which means that the launch of the moon is possible during the next ten days if the appropriate conditions are available.

He said that if the launch is not completed within 10 days, the missile will be transported to clean rooms, and the satellite will be examined and recharged before setting a new launch date.





