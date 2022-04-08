demon slayer It’s breaking it absolutely everywhere, and after its third season was confirmed, fans have a lot to look forward to in terms of the anime’s future. On the gaming side we have Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chroniclesa title that in a few more months will be receiving new playable characters.

According to the most recent publication of the Japanese magazine Weekly Jump, the following characters will join the roster of The Hinokami Chronicles in summer this year:

– Tengen Uzui

– Daki

– Gyutarō

– Nezuko Kamado (Awakened Form)

– Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District Arc)

– Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District Arc)

– Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Arc)

The bad news is that we don’t know exactly what day they’ll hit the game, or how much they’ll cost. Obviously, these details will be announced prior to its launch and for now we can only wait.

Via: comic book