The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one DJI Pocket 2 stabilized camera. The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is €379. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is only 2 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There DJI Pocket 2 It has a three-axis mechanism that stabilizes the camera and is always able to frame people with ActiveTrack 3.0. It also supports an AI editor that automatically combines clips with transitions and music. It mounts a 1/1.7″ sensor and allows you to take 64 MP photos, videos in 4K/60 fps, with Hybrid AF 2.0.