In the heart of the Pyrenees-Orientales, right on the border with Spain, nature and hiking lovers will find a true paradise. The Gorges de la Carança Route It takes us through one of the most spectacular landscapes in France, made up of steep cliffs and canyons.

This circular route has a length of 10 kilometers and runs through the heart of a canyon formed by the erosion of the waters of the Carança Riverwalking between high walls that reach 200 meters high. Furthermore, we will go through suspension bridges and metal walkwaysso it is not suitable for people with vertigo.

Carança Gorges Route

The Carança Gorges Route is circular and of medium-high difficultysince some of its narrow and steep sections can be quite a challenge. The starting point is the small town of Thuès-Entre-Vallswhere we will find a parking lot to leave the car. From here we will begin to walk in the direction indicated on the panel ‘La Carança per Roc de Madrieu ou Corniche’.

Gorges de la Carança. Getty Images/iStockphoto

We will enter a dense oak forest and after a climb, it begins a descent until reaching the Carança River. Here we will have to follow the sign that says ‘Refugi de Ras de Carança per les Passerrelles’, to reach a beautiful section in which we will have to walk walkways and suspension bridges that will raise our adrenaline. Once completed, we must turn back, as the path forward leads towards el Carança Refuge with a 3-hour itinerary.

Carança Gorges Route. Getty Images

When we reach the previous sign again, we will follow the one that indicates ‘Balcons de la Tet per Fontpedrouse’. Again, we will cross walkways and even stone balconies carved into the wall of the gorge itself. The next sign that we will have to follow is ‘Parc auto per la Chambre d’eau’. Thus, we will return to the parking lot.

