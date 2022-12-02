Soumahoro, the mystery of divorce. The anger of the ex-partner

The case Soumahoro is enriched with a new one chapter. Around the deputy of the Italian Left and Verdi, involved in the scandal of the family co-opnow hovers a new mysteryrelative – we read in La Verità – to his marriage in the 2008 with a Neapolitan poet. It is yellow on divorce between two. The woman in question claims that the two are separatedbut some sources of La Verità reveal that they would be still married.

Daphne, Soumahoro’s ex-girlfriend replies angrily: “I don’t want to go into it in this affair in any way”. The umpteenth mystery on the history of deputy elected with the Italian Left and Verdi, who started from one shanty town in the Foggia area and reached up to Parliament. Too many things still don’t add up, from the origin of the money for purchasing one villa from 450 thousand euros, to the fact that he knew nothing of the conditions of degradation of the coop managed by his family members. And now also the mystery about the divorce with the Neapolitan poet.

