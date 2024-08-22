Bulldozers are also at work, along with sniffer dogs, in the vicinity of the Costo road, more precisely via Olmo, which leads to the Asiago plateau, in the Vicenza area to search for the body of Ana Maria Henao Knezevic. The woman, 40 years old, originally from Colombia naturalized American, disappeared last February 2. Her husband David Knezevic, 36, of Serbian origins and now also American, is accused of kidnapping and murder and was arrested in Miamireturning from Belgrade.

The area of ​​Cogolo del Cengioa small town in the Vicenza area where the Italian and Spanish police and the FBI are looking for the body of Ana Maria Henao, a Colombian businesswoman with US nationality who disappeared in Madrid in February, It is a point where the phone of her husband, David Knezevich, was locatedin the days in which he was returning by car from Madrid to Serbia and where suspicious movements of the man occurred. The spokesman for Ana Maria Henao’s family, Joaquin Amills, reported this to LaPresse. Along the route the man took by car to return to Serbia, after the woman’s disappearance, there were points where he went off course.made stops and strange movements were detected, the spokesman said, stressing that before the searches in the Vicenza area, other searches had been carried out in various points in Spain where it emerged that the vehicle had made stops or detours, but the businesswoman’s body had not been found. Amills said that the Spanish national police had immediately conducted an excellent investigation by tracing the route taken by David Knezevich from Serbia to Spain and back, following the data from the man’s phone.

The story

Ana Maria Henao arrived in Madrid in December 2023: she wanted to leave her divorce from her husband behind her and start overafter 13 years of marriage. The woman disappeared into thin air while she was in the Spanish capital with a friend. According to US investigative sources, the man gave precise indications on where to find her body.. And from the United States would have come the input to the Spanish and Italian police to start the search for the 40-year-old in a wooded area along the Costo road in Cogollo del Cengio. It is a particularly impervious area and rich in vegetation, where it is not easy to identify the possible burial place of a body.

The motive could be economic. With his wife Ana Maria, David Knezevich had set up several tourist apartment rental and computer equipment businesses in the United States that had generated millionaire profits. And it would have been precisely the division of the assets, of which Ana Maria claimed 50%, or about 15 million dollars, that pushed the man to get rid of his ex. According to the investigation coordinated by the section for gender violence of the Court, cited by various Iberian media, Knezevich would have entered Ana Maria’s home, in Calle Francisco Silvela in Madrid, with his face covered by a motorcycle helmet. Security cameras reportedly recorded his image as he entered the building and then left with a large suitcase that, according to suspicions, could contain Ana Maria’s body.. The accused has always denied it. The man left Belgrade on January 30 to return on February 5, crossing the border with Croatia by car. An itinerary that would not exclude the passage on the Vicenza state road where the body of his ex-wife could be found.