The superstars are not speaking to each other: divorce proceedings have begun but the official announcement is slow in arriving

The love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezone of the most admired and discussed couples in Hollywood, seems to have reached the end of the line. After weeks of rumors and worrying signals, the rumors of an imminent divorce are becoming more and more insistent. According to sources close to the couple, they are now more than well-founded.

End of a fairytale love between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the divorce papers are ready

The “Bennifers”, as they are affectionately nicknamed by fans, have already drafted the documents for the separation. An insider to MailOnline released a statement that leaves little room for doubt: their marriage is hanging by a thread.

“The divorce papers were finalized with her a month ago, but they are waiting for the right time to release them.”

Behind this marital crisis disagreements and intolerances are hidden for some mutual behaviors. The signs of a breakup have been evident in recent weeks. On the day of their second wedding anniversary, for example, they were not together: while JLo was in the Hamptons, Ben was in Los Angeles. Furthermore, during the sumptuous party for Jennifer’s 55th birthday, inspired by the series Bridgerton” the actor he was not present.

Another unmistakable sign of the end of their story is the sale of the luxurious villa Californian, a family home that Jennifer had always dreamed of, while Ben has always detested. Both have begun to remove their wedding rings, a symbolic gesture that has alarmed fans and attentive observers.

Find a agreement seems to be the main obstacle, but once reached, the couple should release a joint statement to announce the end of the marriage.

Meanwhile, their lives already seem to be following separate paths. Ben Affleck has completed the purchase of a new house in Pacific Palisades, worth $20.5 million, while Jennifer Lopez sold her penthouse in New York City, earning $23 million. Two moves that confirm that their relationship is now over.

The love story between Ben and Jennifer, which had made millions of fans around the world dream, seems destined to end with a painful Goodbye. A break that marks the end of the era of Bennifer.

Read also: “Divorce ever closer” There are no more doubts, the love between the super couple is over: he has left home