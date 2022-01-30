the infant Christina and her husband, Inaki Urdangarin, announced their separation this week, after a Spanish magazine published photos of him holding hands with a woman. It would be nothing more than a story of infidelity in the private sphere if it were not the sister of the King of Spain, of the brother-in-law who knocked down the first card of the house of cards of the Spanish monarchy and the man who pays a prison sentence for committing crimes crouched in his status as a member of the royal family.

Urdangarin was the first to take a false step within the relatives of the emeritus king of Spain and tarnished the perfect image they projected towards a society that lived gratefully with John Charles I for his drive for democracy after forty years of Franco’s dictatorship.

Iñaki Urdangarin did enormous damage to the crown for the crimes for which he was convicted, dragging with him the Infanta Doña Cristina, who fought against everything to support her husband

From the direction of the Nóos Institute, Urdangarin committed several crimes in which he used a network of companies, such as Aizoon, of which the Infanta Cristina owned half. Both were tried in a process that led them to sit on the bench.

The king’s sister was prosecuted as an alleged collaborator of two crimes against the Public Treasury. Finally, she was acquitted, although she had to pay a fine of 136,950 euros. On the contrary, the Supreme Court sentenced Urdangarin for embezzlement, prevarication, fraud against the administration, influence peddling and tax offenses, sentencing him to five years and ten months in prison. He entered jail in June 2018.

Elena Borau Boira, expert in institutional protocol and professor at the University of Nebrija, agrees. “The Nóos case will go down in history as the scandal that shook the Spanish monarchy. A blow from which he has still not recovered today, ”he says. “Until then, the crown had always enjoyed a healthy credibility and trust among citizens. A margin that was reduced in a worrying way and for which the Center for Sociological Research, which depends on the presidency, has not asked again since 2015”, he highlighted.

Beyond the social scandal, the Nóos case was one of the main factors that led to John Charles I to abdicate and cede power to his son Philip VI in June 2014. The other was his extramarital relationship with Corinna Larsen, which was discovered when the king suffered a fall during an elephant hunting trip in Botswana, in the midst of his country’s economic crisis.

“Clearly, the abdication of don Juan Carlos was one of the main strategies of the crown to survive the “onslaught” of the Nóos case,” says Borau. “Another was the distance that Don Felipe put between the crown and the Urdangarin couple. The rupture was total: he separated his sister from the crown, he withdrew the dukedom from them and they have never been seen together again.”

And despite the fact that Felipe VI tried to get the infanta Cristina to renounce her dynastic position – she occupies sixth place in the line of succession – she did not succeed.

Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarin They were married on October 4, 1997 in Barcelona, ​​the city where he lived as a Barcelona handball player. Since then, they have settled in that city, but in 2006 they moved to Washington when rumors began about the irregularities in the Nóos case.

In 2011, Urdangarin was charged in the investigation and the infanta began to receive pressure from her family to separate, but she ignored them; She always supported her husband.

The couple decided to return to Barcelona with their four children to be close to legal activity. However, as the scandal grew, people insulted them in the street and the rejection was greater. So, they chose to move to Geneva, where the infanta continues to reside. However, several sources assure that he will travel to Abu Dhabi, along with her sister Elena, to visit her father -exiled there for his scandals- and thus get away from the media noise.

Urdangarin, who enjoys the third prison degree for his royal status and remains in a kind of semi-freedom: he can sleep outside and is subject to sporadic controls. He lives in his mother’s house, in Vitoria, and works in a legal consulting company.

It was there, at Imaz & Asociados, where he met Ainhoa ​​Armentia, a 43-year-old business administrator (ten years younger than him), married and mother of two children. The couple was photographed and the magazine Lecturas published the images on January 19. After a couple of days, Urdangarin and the Infanta Cristina issued a brief statement in which they affirm that “by mutual agreement” they have “decided to interrupt” their marital relationship.

“If something influences this infidelity in the crown, it is for the better. To rid her of a ballast that did not favor her at all and of a person who was never up to the task that privileged circumstances demanded of her”, says Pardo de Vera.

Throughout the week, the media has added details about the separation. “The news has had a lot of repercussion, especially because of the way events have unfolded,” says Borau, adding that “of the four marriages in the Royal family, only one is still united, which is paradoxical for one of the most conservative and traditional institutions in Spain. This latest separation does not help the image of the monarchy, although there have really been other events that have put the crown in check: the aforementioned Nóos case, Botswana, the tax investigations of the king emeritus or the lawsuit filed against him by Corinna ” .

stability of the monarchy

The Casa del Rey has declined to make any statements regarding the separation of the infanta. “The official statement on the interruption of their marriage relationship was sent by the couple, without naming the Real home”, explains Borau. “Although we will have to keep an eye on events. Everything indicates that Don Felipe will continue to be faithful to his strategy of saying less publicly and staying away from his sister and his now ex-brother-in-law.

The truth is that the separation of the infanta Cristina occurs when the monarchy is going through a very complicated period, with investigations into opaque money movements of the king emeritus and Larsen’s complaint for harassment.

From self-imposed exile, Juan Carlos I looks for the right moment to return to his country, but he seems to be moving further and further away.

Meanwhile, Felipe VI struggles to keep the crown afloat. “He inherited the throne at the worst moment in the history of our monarchy and has made decisions that are surely complicated for him as a son, brother or brother-in-law, but that were necessary for the crown. The king is showing enormous professionalism trying to provide a renewed image of the monarchy and disassociating himself from all those who did not have exemplary behavior, ”says Borau.

Indeed, the rejection of any inheritance or link with the accounts of his father, from whom he withdrew the annual allowance, was one of the most emphatic.

“The control measures that Don Felipe has imposed, such as a royal family code of conduct that prohibits the staff of the house from doing business that is incompatible with the institution, has the objective of restoring, little by little, all that credibility that has been lost over the years”, states the expert.

