A joint statement posted on Twitter announced the end of Bill and Melinda Gates marriage after 27 years together.

The news fell like a bucket of cold water around one of the richest couples in the world, also linked by a long alliance especially in philanthropic matters, a commitment that both carried forward through their foundation.

“We have made the decision after many reflections and after having done a great job on our relationship,” says the statement published by the couple.

“For 27 years we raised three incredible children and built a foundation which works around the world with the aim of allowing all people to have a healthy and productive life “, added both, aged 65 and 56 respectively, ensuring that they will continue to work together on that commitment.

They met when Melinda was working as a Marketing Manager for Microsoft. Photo: Reuters

They then asked everyone to respect their space and privacy as they set out for a new life.

Little is known of the Gates’ private lives. Last year, Bill had resigned from Microsoft’s board of directors, precisely as the pandemic raged, and devoted almost all of his time to the activities of the foundation, headed together with his wife since 2000.

They had met precisely at Microsoft, where Melinda was working as Marketing manager. Ann French – her maiden name – graduated from Duke University with a degree in computer science and economics. It is part of the newspaper directory The Washington Post.

An immense heritage

At the time they met, Microsoft had a market capitalization of around $ 35 billion.

Twenty-seven years later, in January 2021, Gates’ wealth amounted to $ 133 billion, ranking number 4 in the ranking of billionaires. That of his wife, meanwhile, to 70,000 million.

The remaining 1% of shares that the couple owns in Microsoft, in addition, is worth more than 7,000 million dollars, while the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation owns assets worth more than $ 50 billion.

Details about the divorce are unclearBut the deal could be one of the biggest in history. When Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Scott, parted ways in 2019, His deal was $ 38 billion – a 4% stake in Amazon-. The deal made MacKenzie the third richest woman in the world.

Each of the Gates’ children will inherit $ 10 millionaccording to Bill, and the rest of the fortune will go to charity.

The Gates have long said they will spend their fortune on philanthropic causes, particularly through their foundation. In fact, they have already donated more than $ 250 million to coronavirus response efforts since the pandemic began in March 2020.

With information from agencies.

SL