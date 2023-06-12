At Ubisoft Forward in June 2023, the French company showed The Division Resurgence, the mobile game. It’s coming in Fall 2023 and the pre-registrations are open.

The new trailer shows us a cinematic sequence of firefights between the streets of the city that forms the backdrop to the game. A bit of gameplay followed, which is typical of the Ubisoft series, based on remote battles with role-playing game mechanics. We will be able to customize our character, get new loot and go on missions with other players.

Recall that The Division Resurgence is untied from The Division 1 and 2. It will have a completely new storyline, factions, enemies and more. Again, in any case, the setting is the USA nowadays in a post-crisis time caused by an epidemic that has caused the collapse of institutions. The player will be an agent of the National Strategic Division (SHADE). The goal is to create a better future for civilians.