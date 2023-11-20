IGN published a gameplay videos with the first nineteen minutes of the campaign Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgencecaught on iPhone 15 Pro Max using a physical controller for commands.

It is therefore possible to attend thecinematic introduction of the game, always very spectacular, before moving on to a short tutorial and finally to the actual action, which immediately puts us in the grips of some firefights on the streets of New York.

As reported a few days ago, the second beta of The Division Resurgence began last November 16th in some territories, including the USA, and that is therefore where these sequences come from.