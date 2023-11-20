IGN published a gameplay videos with the first nineteen minutes of the campaign Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgencecaught on iPhone 15 Pro Max using a physical controller for commands.
It is therefore possible to attend thecinematic introduction of the game, always very spectacular, before moving on to a short tutorial and finally to the actual action, which immediately puts us in the grips of some firefights on the streets of New York.
As reported a few days ago, the second beta of The Division Resurgence began last November 16th in some territories, including the USA, and that is therefore where these sequences come from.
An ambitious project
As can also be seen from the support for physical controllers and a highly respectable technical sector, Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence stands as a rather ambitious project for iOS and Android, on which we imagine Ubisoft is focusing a lot.
Unfortunately the game doesn’t have one yet exit date official on the App Store and Google Play, but the launch is expected during 2024.
