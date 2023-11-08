Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence was shown by Ubisoft with a new trailer which presents the city of New York, the setting that serves as the backdrop to the game, and announces the second beta regional, which will begin on November 16th.
Unfortunately the tests will not involve our country, but only the United States, Brazil and Australia, but we imagine that the materials and the gameplay sequences which will give us an idea of this new experience designed for mobile devices.
Announced last year, The Division Resurgence shouldn’t be too far from its debut by now, but we imagine that at this point the official launch will take place during 2024.
One game, many unknowns
Anyone who has a minimum of experience with mobile games will imagine that there are many unknowns surrounding a project like The Division Resurgence, and beyond the quality of the technical sector, one wonders how large and functional the game will be.open world developed by Ubisoft for this episode.
Obviously, the inevitable monetization mechanisms will also weigh on the enjoyment of the gameplay, fundamental within a free-to-play production but subject to different, more or less elastic approaches.
