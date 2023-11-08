Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence was shown by Ubisoft with a new trailer which presents the city of New York, the setting that serves as the backdrop to the game, and announces the second beta regional, which will begin on November 16th.

Unfortunately the tests will not involve our country, but only the United States, Brazil and Australia, but we imagine that the materials and the gameplay sequences which will give us an idea of ​​this new experience designed for mobile devices.

Announced last year, The Division Resurgence shouldn’t be too far from its debut by now, but we imagine that at this point the official launch will take place during 2024.