This comes as tensions rise within the administration over whether President Joe Biden should put more pressure on Israel to put an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip, and extend the current truce to a permanent ceasefire and avoid a catastrophic humanitarian crisis for nearly 2.5 million Palestinians inside the besieged Strip.

According to the Financial Times, the CIA’s deputy director for analysis changed her Facebook cover photo to a photo of a man waving the Palestinian flag, which is often used in stories critical of Israel, considering that publishing a public political photo on a public platform is a very unusual step. For a senior intelligence official.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, American military personnel and observers believe that a disagreement in visions has begun to grow and become clear to everyone in the American administration’s dealings with the war in the Gaza Strip, pointing to three official institutions affected by this split, whether in the State Department, the Intelligence Agency, or the White House. The same, but at the same time they reduced its impact, explaining that “all institutions are implementing the announced policies of the American President regarding this crisis.”

What happened?

Although a senior CIA official posted a pro-Palestinian photo on Facebook, the Financial Times decided not to mention her name after the intelligence agency expressed concern about her safety.

In a separate Facebook post, the intelligence official also posted a selfie with a poster reading “Free Palestine.”

“The officer is a professional analyst with an extensive background in all aspects of the Middle East, and this post was not intended,” a person familiar with the matter said [العلم الفلسطيني] Expressing a position on the conflict.

The CIA official did not respond to an attempt to reach her on LinkedIn, but after reaching out on Monday, pro-Palestine photos and unrelated posts from the past year and a half had been deleted from her page.

Four former intelligence officials expressed surprise that one of the deputy assistant directors who report to them would post a photo on Facebook that showed political views on a controversial issue.

The CIA official previously oversaw the production of the President’s Daily Brief, a compilation of top-secret intelligence provided to the president most days.

“CIA officers are committed to analytical objectivity, which is at the core of what we do as an agency,” the CIA said in a statement. “CIA officers may have personal views, but that does not diminish their commitment — or the CIA’s.” “With unbiased analysis.”

Josh Ball, director of the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs in the US State Department’s Bureau of Political and Military Affairs, which deals with arms transfers, had previously submitted his resignation, citing the fact that he could not support further US military assistance to Israel, describing Washington’s position as ” Impulsive reaction based on intellectual bankruptcy.

The Washington Post also published a report indicating that the White House witnessed unprecedented turmoil among a group of employees, particularly juniors and senior advisors to President Joe Biden, as a result of the repercussions of the war in Gaza.

CNN revealed that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken admitted, in an email to employees, that there were differences within the State Department regarding the Biden administration’s approach to the war between Israel and Hamas.

what does that mean?

For his part, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle Eastern Affairs Mike Mulroy acknowledged, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that there is a kind of division in the US administration regarding the position on the war in the Gaza Strip, but it is possible to resolve and create consensus.

Mulroy, who previously worked for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), explained that although there is a “strong belief that Israel should seek to destroy Hamas’ capabilities, there is great concern about how they will conduct the war, as they have been destroyed.” “More than 50 percent of the buildings are in northern Gaza, and it is largely believed that Hamas supporters are in the tunnels.”

Based on his experience at the CIA, Mulroy said, commenting on the incident of an agency official publishing a pro-Palestine photo: “My experience throughout my time at the CIA was that, as an institution, they were apolitical, as their mission was limited to collecting intelligence information, producing analysis, and conducting Secret operations based on the directives of the US President.”

He added: “If workers want to be politicians, they should run for political office.”

The former defense official pointed to objections within the US State Department regarding the administration’s policies regarding the Gaza war, saying: “Yes, I think that the government has many divisions, although it must have a degree of politics in managing this matter, as the government is responsible for implementing United States policy.

Regarding the impact of these differences on the war in Gaza, he stated that “it could affect the way policies are implemented, but in the end, the president sets the policy but the state, the Ministry of Defense and other institutions implement it.”

Loyalty to national security first

As for the American expert specializing in security and strategic affairs, Irina Tsukerman, she tells the “Sky News Arabia” website, “For CIA officials, their loyalty must be to American national security interests, not personal agendas.”

She added, “Showing support for a terrorist organization according to the American designation violates the sworn duty to protect the president and his interests. In any case, intelligence officers should not publicly display any side’s personal agenda, as that official put the agency, her colleagues, and her job in danger.”