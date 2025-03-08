The capital of Spain has reflected again this Saturday, March 8, the division of feminism that, for four years, marches separately in Madrid, where two marches have been summoned again. In total, some have manifested 34,500 people adding both gearsa slightly higher than the previous year (34,000) but far from those registered when the movement toured the street of Madrid.

Among the main differences between both currents is, by some The defense of trans law and by the others his claim to abolish prostitution.

The first manifestation, at noon and in the rain and the wind unleashed by Borrasca Jana, has been that of the 8M Commission, of the anti -racist feminists, which has brought together 25,000 peopleaccording to the Government Delegation – 80,000, according to the conveners. There are 5,000 less than a year ago. The second, in the afternoon, and with somewhat less adverse meteorology, that of the feminist movement of Madrid, of the abolitionist feminists, has added 9,500, according to the Government Delegation, 5,500 more than a year ago. Calls raise the number to a minimum of 20,000.

Although very slightly, the assistance is increasing since 2023, when it touched its ground and added 27,000 women. But, in 2022, first that the movement was divided into Madrid, The Government delegation estimated at 56,000 People who went to both marches, a figure from which they are still very remote in 2025.

And much more modest if the data achieved when feminism marched together in the capital is taken into account. Thus, in 2018 and 2019 about 300,000 women were counted in unit marches in the capital of Spain. In 2020, shortly before the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, the figure descended to about 120,000 attendees. In 2021 there were no calls due to pandemic.

Specifically, according to the data of the Government Delegation, in 2024 the march of the 8M Commission added more than 13,000 attendees with respect to 2023, when 17,000 people were counted, while in 2024 30,000 were counted. Interestingly, this march had lost attendees in 2023, since in 2022 50,000 people were counted, according to Government Delegation. In addition, this year the 8M commission has encrypted assistance in about 80,000 people, while in 2024, it encrypted it in 500,000 and 2023 in 700,000.

Meanwhile, the demonstration convened by the feminist movement convened 4,000 people in 2024 compared to 10,000 of 2023 – a year in which it experienced a rise compared to the 6,000 attendees counted in 2022 -, according to data from the Government Delegation. However, the Madrid feminist movement The attendees elevates to a minimum of 20,000 this year, compared to the 30,000 that encrypted in 2024, and between 25,000 and 30,000 in 2023.

The left, to that of Commission 8M

As in previous years, the left has opted for the march of the Commission 8M, for which socialist ministers have paraded, headed by the one of Igualad, Ana Redondobut this year without the government of the president of the Government, Begoña Gómez; Ministers to add, with the vice president Yolanda Díaz at the head, and Mónica Garcíafrom more Madrid, next to Rita Maestre, This time under the same banner – last year they used their own motto – and the former minister of Podemos Irene Montero and Ione Belarra.

Calls have marched for “all” to the shout of “Feminism was the necessary rain” and “anti -racist feminists.” The calls have challenged the rain and the wind have begun to march through the Paseo del Prado with a banner under the motto ‘anti -racist feminists, to the streets! We are going to life in it. ‘

Dressed in colored showers have prosecuted songs such as’ “from north to south, from east to west the fight continues, it costs what it costs.” They have also carried posters in which you can read slogans like “that being a woman does not cost us life”, “We believe you, we see you,” “Give thanks that we ask for equality and not revenge.” “We are the feminists who do not leave anyone behind,” they have cried out.

It has been an anti -racist manifestation and for the rights of “all, all and all”, as the calls explained in the press conference of the presentation of the demonstration. For Commission 8M, feminism “It’s a way of being in life” And anti -racism is the “antidote” to defend that human rights are egalitarian.

Precisely, feminists have asked “Papers for all” And they have called parliamentary groups to approve the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) to regularize more than 500,000 foreign people. The protesters have shouted “shame” upon arrival in Cibeles against the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and against the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Also They have cried against the “patriarchal judges” and have asked for their expulsion from the courts. “We want a feminist justice that guarantees reparation to the victims,” ​​they said. Like other years, feminists have also shouted against genocides and claimed the end of the purchase and sale of weapons. “Israel Killer, Europe Sponsors.”

The calls indicate in the document that they are part of the resistance on which they build their feminist, anti -racist, anti -fascist and LGTBIQA+ memory and denounce “the attacks that are suffering Trans people, racialized people or rights such as abortion or sex education, among others. “

Ana Redondo and the PP, with the feminist movement

The departure of the feminist movement of Madrid has also approached the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondobut this time they have not accompanied other socialist minister. Likewise, a PP delegation headed by its person in charge of Equality, has attended a delegation, Ana alós.

On this occasion, the calls have marched by a global abolitionist agenda and have cried out against prostitution, which “teaches to violate.” “Without pourters there is no prostitution,” “My belly and my vagina, neither bought nor rented”, “Neither submissive nor passive, combative women”, or “prostitution is exploitation,” the basic feminists have shouted, considered ‘classic’ or ‘historical’.

Also to the cry of “Neither cis, nor trans, woman nothing more”, They have left from Cibeles to defend women’s rights after a banner under the motto ‘Women in the fight against global machismo’. In this sense, they have pointed out that their bodies “are not sold” and their bellies “are not rented.” “With clothes or without clothes, my body is not touched,” they have shouted.





They have also referred to the recent cases of alleged sexual violence in which the former Dimar Dimpute has been related, Íñigo Errejónthe founder of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monederoand the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. “Rubiales and Errejón, stalkers are” and “Errejón and Monedero give a disgust that I die,” they have shouted.

They have also brought banners in support of Gisèle Pelicot, The French woman victim of the violations organized by her own husband. One of these, large with the figure of it. It has not lacked, as in the demonstration on the occasion of the day for the elimination of violence against women on November 25, the ‘feminist company’, in memory of women killed by gender violence. Dragged with white tunics and masks, the group members have remembered the victims of machismo.

The feminist movement of Madrid wants “Raise your voice against the extreme right which denies sexist violence and perpetuates deeply misogynistic structures “as well as against the left” accomplice of sexism by putting interculturality as an excuse. “