DANIEL REBOREDO Historian and political analyst Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 14:02



The first results of the North American elections consummate the division of the American society. Division that, although it has been present since the country was founded, has increased to limits of intolerance that are hardly bearable. The partial count offers a minimal advantage for the Republicans in the House of Representatives and many more doubts about the future composition of the Senate. It seems long ago that the idea by which the inhabitants of the North American colossus have always considered themselves “exceptional”, the singular idea of ​​themselves as united, has definitively cracked. Not everyone already adores and respects their Constitution and the roots of their nation, as evidenced by the 70 million votes that Trump obtained in the presidential elections two years ago. Until the storming of the Capitol, the American chauvinist right was not anti-democratic like the European one; he believed in democracy and the Constitution, of course only for civilized whites.

The history of current sectarian and rupturist politics is quite recent. Most sources place it in the 1990s, when after the cold war some Americans looked for new enemies to fight. The so-called “Republican Revolution” of 1994, when the Republican Party regained the House of Representatives after 42 years, significantly changed American politics. From that moment on, the Republicans began to identify the Democratic Party with the “enemy” and not even the Covid-19 crisis managed to iron out rough edges and unite the country as had previously happened in the great national crises. In a toxic political environment and with the last US president stating that he wants to run again for the 2024 presidential elections, if the Republicans win and control Congress, the presidency of Joe Biden will be in question and issues such as US support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, transatlantic commercial ties and European security will change substantially.

Social media and cable networks have conspicuously contributed to the toxic wasteland of arrogance, futility, frustration, and anger in American politics today. The country has not yet fallen apart, despite the great efforts of its leaders to divide it, and this may be due to the legacy of its “peculiar” founding. Of course, we must now ask ourselves if this capacity for unity will be maintained in the face of the pressure of continuous polarization such as the one they are suffering at the moment and that the elections have revealed. Let’s not forget that the ultimate responsibility for this polarization lies, to a great extent, in its elites, in the structure of its political processes, in the functioning of its institutions, in its media and in the exponential growth of inequality. In this situation, the great reforms and the enormous challenges that the North American giant has to face will be difficult to achieve. Unifying the country seems like a pipe dream.