The at your place from the closed beta Of The Division: Heartland have been announced by Ubisoft with a trailer: the tests will begin on June 27 ed you can register by visiting the official website of the game, although there are currently several limitations.

Presented in April, the closed beta of The Division: Heartland can in fact be tried initially only by PC users and only in the USA, Canada and Mexicowith more countries and platforms to be added later.

Carrie Bland, community developer at Red Storm, explained in the video that the approach of the The Division: Heartland development team is devoted to arriving at the official launch in the best possible conditions, and it is precisely for this reason that various tests will be conducted.

Thanks to the feedback collected from the beta it will be possible to make the necessary changes and improvements to make the game absolutely solid, free of technical problems and equipped with a good balance.