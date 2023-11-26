The Division: Heartland has been rated in Taiwan.
The free-to-play third-person action-shooter spin-off was announced in May 2021 and was initially set to release in 2021-22. Ubisoft has since been taciturn about the game’s release window, but the rating – which was published earlier this month – intimates that we could be getting a firm release date soon.
Because of “violence, inappropriate language”, and “anti-society” leanings – make of that what you will – the shooter has been awarded a PG-15 rating on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.
Leaker Kurakasis posits that Taiwan usually rates a game about two or two and a half months before a planned launch in the country, but does acknowledge that we learned all about Silent Hill: The Short Message via the same Taiwanese ratings organization and have heard absolutely nothing since, so just take this as a hopeful if speculative rumor for now until Ubisoft confirms one way or the other.
Heartland moves the series’ city-based action to a rural small-town America setting and is described as a survival action PvEvP shooter where you fight AI factions and other players. You play as a Division agent looking to secure the town from other rogue agents, as well as the virus itself.
The Division Resurgence, a free-to-play mobile game which bridges the gap between The Division 1 and 2, is also set to release in 2024.
