The Taiwanese classification society has added to its database The Division: Heartlandwhich is a potential clue that the launch of the new game in Ubisoft’s MMO series may not be far away.

The information comes from user Kurakasi on X | Twitter, which just a few days ago also identified the Nintendo Switch version of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box for Nintendo Switch. Games usually obtain a classification when there are a few months left before their release, so it is plausible that the launch of The Division: Heartland could take place as early as early months of 2024.

The timing is also quite interesting, given that the events will take place in a few days The Game Awards 2023, a perfect stage for an announcement from Ubisoft. However, this is not a rule set in stone and there have been cases in the past of games appearing in the Taiwanese body’s database which took a long time to come. In short, we just have to wait for official communications.