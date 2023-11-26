The Taiwanese classification society has added to its database The Division: Heartlandwhich is a potential clue that the launch of the new game in Ubisoft’s MMO series may not be far away.
The information comes from user Kurakasi on X | Twitter, which just a few days ago also identified the Nintendo Switch version of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box for Nintendo Switch. Games usually obtain a classification when there are a few months left before their release, so it is plausible that the launch of The Division: Heartland could take place as early as early months of 2024.
The timing is also quite interesting, given that the events will take place in a few days The Game Awards 2023, a perfect stage for an announcement from Ubisoft. However, this is not a rule set in stone and there have been cases in the past of games appearing in the Taiwanese body’s database which took a long time to come. In short, we just have to wait for official communications.
The Division tries the free-to-play formula
For those who don’t know, The Division: Heartland is a new game in the MMO series for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles and the first to be proposed in the formula free-to-play. The game will offer both PvE missions and a PvEvP mode in which 45 players will have to complete missions, collect equipment and complete various activities, paying attention to the threats posed by both NPCs and users.
This is not the only project linked to the series. In fact, the French company also has The Division Resurgence in its lineup, a chapter created specifically for iOS and Android mobile devices, and The Division 3, whose development is however still in the initial stages.
