The Division: Heartland was among the protagonists of the livestream broadcast tonight by Ubisoft, in which the French house announced the closed beta of the game, opening registrations, and published a trailer and a video diary to present in detail this new free-to-play experience.

Announced about a year ago, The Division: Heartland is one multiplayer shooter set in a fictitious rural community in the USA, where we control a Division agent called to defend the area from the onslaught of hostile troops.

There introductory sequence in cinematic style introduces us precisely to the setting and characters of The Division: Heartland, communicating in closing the details of the closed beta, to which it is possible to register by visiting the official site of the game and entering your data, as well as the reference platform.

As far as the video diary is concerned, it is a very detailed presentation of the title, which starts from the solid foundations of The Division to deliver us a multiplayer-based shooter experience with undoubted potential, equipped with different modes and a large amount of weapons and items to unlock.