David Polfeldt leaves his post after 17 years and will then return to take on a new role within Ubisoft.

These are busy times at Massive Entertainment, the Ubisoft studio responsible for The Division saga and where they are working on creating Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and the next Star Wars game. David Polfeldt, who has been the studio’s director for more than 17 years, has announced that he is stepping down. But it doesn’t quit Ubisoft entirely.

In the official statement Own David polfeldt makes a review of his career recalling how he joined 17 years ago in a position in which its founder said “mister, fix this.” At that time he did not imagine the adventure he was going to live, rising to CEO in two years and leading the studio to success with The Division and leading to two juicy licenses from the world of cinema being commissioned.

“When we signed for Star Wars and finally completed our Eden building in 2020, I felt a sense of completion, as if I had achieved everything I once dreamed of,” says Polfeldt, who will step down on July 1. From there will take six months sabbatical, but then he will return to Ubisoft in a new position. Massive has already appointed his successor, but it has yet to be officially announced.

We will have to follow the course that Massive Entertainment is now taking, which has the new Avatar game, of which we saw a new trailer at E3 2021, on the horizon as its star game in 2022. When it is released, it will be time to talk about Star Wars.

