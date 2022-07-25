According to sources from journalist and videludic insider Jeff Grubb, Ubisoft could be working on a new standalone spin-off of The Division of mold battle royale.

As we know, the French company focuses a lot on this brand: The Division 2 despite the subdued sales is receiving new content, also the free-to-play The Division Heartland and the mobile game The Division Resurgence, announced just a few weeks ago, are in development.

During the last episode of the Game Mess Decides podcast, Grubb stated that Ubisoft was also working on a free-to-play battle royale linked to the franchise in the past, but that he had decided to cancel it in the course of work.

However, after the closure of the Hyper Scape servers, the French company apparently changed its mind and resurrected the project, which, according to Grubb, in addition to the classic mechanics of a battle royale will also include roguelite elements.

Obviously these are rumors without official confirmation and we advise you to treat them as such. At the moment we know that The Division Heartland should arrive by April 2023, while the Closed Alpha of The Division Resurgence should begin in the coming months. That said, between the postponement of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the cancellation of several projects, including Splinter Cell VR, it’s hard to be really sure about Ubisoft’s plans for the future.