It seems that The Division 3 it is not currently under development: according to some sources close to ubisoftat the moment the company would not have plans for the series, which would therefore have been paused after the positive results obtained with the second chapter.

As you will remember, The Division 2 debuted on Steam in January, on offer at 70% discount, as part of a strategy that saw the French house’s catalog progressively return to the Valve digital platform after years of absence.

The lack of projects related to The Division is actually surprising, considering that the franchise has sold something like so far 20 million copies and therefore stands as an important asset for Ubisoft, especially in a not exactly happy period for the company.

Speaking of which, it seems that The Division 2’s post-launch support has suffered a setback recently due to a serious technical problemand the developers have announced that the launch of the new content of the last season can only take place once this problem has been resolved.

That said, The Division Heartland spin-off, announced in May 2021, remains an active project and is currently in development at Red Storm Entertainment, with an expected release later this year.