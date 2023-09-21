Ubisoft revealed that Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is in development. The announcement was not accompanied by a trailer or other details about the game as the works are still in the initial stages.

The confirmation came via a post on the official website of the French company, in which it reveals that Julian Gerightycurrently creative director of Star Wars Outlaws, has been named executive producer of The Division series.

In the same press release, it is confirmed that The Division 3 will be one of the projects that Gerighty will supervise, with development entrusted once again to Massive Entertainmentwho as you probably know made the previous two games.

“As executive producer, Julian Gerighty will oversee all The Division games and products, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, led by Massive Entertainment who is actively building a team for the game,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

“This includes oversight of development, operations and creative vision alongside development teams around the world currently developing Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 mobile games.”

For those concerned about a possible reduction in Gerighty’s commitment to Star Wars OutlawsUbisoft has assured that it will continue to work as the game’s creative director until development is complete.