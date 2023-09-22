Tom Clancy’s, Ubisoft’s beloved FPS saga, is about to return with a new title: The Division 3. The announcement came via an official press release from Ubisoft.

The series has changed directors now Julian Gerighty, and in making this important announcement, Ubisoft also made important statements regarding the next chapter of The Division:

“As executive producer, Julian Gerighty will oversee all The Division games and products, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, led by Massive Entertainment who is actively building a team for the game” “This includes oversight of development, operations and creative vision alongside development teams around the world currently developing Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 mobile games.”

Development on the title hasn’t even started yet, but Ubisoft wanted to reveal it to us without spectacular trailers that (not very) soon we will see The Division 3, a game on which Ubisoft is betting a lot.

The Tom Clancy series is best known for the chapter Rainbow Six Siegea game that continues to be supported with the addition of new operators for 9 years now: a few weeks ago it was the turn of a very intriguing new attack operator, Ram.