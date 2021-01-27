In recent months, several games as a service have received updates to get the most out of Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, and that is why Ubisoft Massive does not want to be an exception with its latest success: The Division 2. Although the title will not have a graphic rework, we have learned that The Division 2 to receive 4k / 60fps support on Xbox Series X next week.

This information has been confirmed by the Ubisoft Community Manager, Johan lindholm, through his Twitter account. Lindholm responded to a user who asked him about possible news about the game, to which he confirmed that The Division 2 will receive 4k / 60fps support on Xbox Series X next week.

No State of the Game tomorrow. TU12.1 releases on Feb 2nd with the Resident Evil Apparel Event, a rebalance of the Optimization Station cost as well as 4K 60 FPS support for next gen consoles. – Johan (@JohanLnh) January 26, 2021

In addition, Lindholm also confirmed that along with the graphical improvements will also come the content of Resident Evil that was announced during the live held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the franchise, which will award cosmetics related to the famous Capcom saga.

The Division 2 is helping to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the survival horror classic, Resident Evil. You can unlock special Resident Evil caches containing themed cosmetic items, such as outfits, weapon skins, individual toiletries; and also earn additional game rewards, like backpack trophies. To celebrate the start of the event, all Agents who log in throughout the Resident Evil event will receive the 3-piece Leon Kennedy RPD outfit to start their collection. This is a limited-time event, so be sure to re-enter and get your gear by February 15th.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, and is playable through backward compatibility on Xbox Series X | S and PS5.