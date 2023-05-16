This weekend it will be possible to play The Division 2 free, offers the house. Ubisoft has indeed announced a new free weekends dedicated to the MMO, which will take place between 18 and 21 May.

Specifically, here are the exact dates and times for opening and closing the free trial servers:

Server opening:

PC: May 18 at 18:00

PlayStation: May 18th at 8pm

Xbox: May 18th at 7pm

Server Shutdown:

PC: May 22 at 18:00

PlayStation: May 22nd at 8pm

Xbox: May 22nd at 10am

The preload of the PC version (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect) is already available, as well as that of the PS4 version on Playstation Store. On Xbox Store instead it should start soon.

This trial version includes all contents of the Standard Edition of The Division and therefore allows you to try all the contents of the base game, as well as all those added later and the modifications made up to now.

As usual in this case, all the progress made by the players will be kept and transferred in case you decide to buy The Division 2, which by the way it is currently on offer at the price of 4.49 euros and will remain so until May 25, 2023.