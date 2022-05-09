The Division 2 will see the debut of the Season 9: Secret Alliancewhich Ubisoft wanted to present with a trailer and with the former details. The season will be available to all owners of The Division 2: Warlords of New York.

Announced a few days ago, The Division 2 Season 9 will be introduced with the title update 15in conjunction with the PvE Countdown Modeand will include a new one cooperative for eight players, but not only.

“A new enemy arrives with Season 9: the last season continues the narrative line of The Division and brings the agents back to the consequences of the defeat of a Division commander, who turned out to be a traitor “, reads the press release.

“The new target is Captain Lewis and the Division must gather intelligence and face four high-level True Sons before they can face him. Season 9 is one of three seasons scheduled for the year.”

The Division 2, an agent in action

New 8-player co-op mode

Countdown is a new, intense co-op mode in which up to eight Division agents are sent to stabilize a power plant: they have 15 minutes to prevent them from completely blocking.

Agents line up in two teams of four, start from different locations on the map, and must work together to overcome the challenge. The Division will have to deal with known enemies and will have to defend itself to secure the power plant before requesting extraction within the time limit.

New feature – Qualification

Starting May 12, this new feature will give you a new way to upgrade your gear with upgrades to primary stats values ​​such as damage, armor, and abilities.

You will be able to increase your Qualification using any item in the game: the more varied they are, the higher the level. Qualification also allows you to increase the stats of each individual item and reach a new maximum power limit.

New Weapons and Equipment

The update also includes several new items including the Heartbreaker, new Exotics and more! The Season 9 Season Pass also offers you additional rewards.

Twitch Drop

From May 12, all Twitch streamers following The Division 2 will be able to receive Twitch Drops – all viewers will receive free rewards for watching The Division 2 live. Rewards include one Legacy Cache, two High-End Cache and one Exotic Cache . Drops will be awarded after every hour (watch Division 2 streams for four hours to receive all Drops).

Free Weekend

From 13 to 15 May, The Division 2 will be free on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect on Windows PC and on Stadia, Luna and Ubisoft +.