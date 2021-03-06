The Division 2 will get a game mode entirely new to the franchise in its next major update, currently slated for late 2021.

Ubisoft Massive said it’s also looking at new ways for players to progress their agent “with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability”.

This new update is still in the early stages of development, Ubisoft Massive cautioned, and will take several months to complete. So, it’s due out late 2021 at the earliest. “We will be taking this time to make sure we bring a meaningful change to the game,” Ubisoft Massive said in a blog post.

In the meantime, Ubisoft Massive will “re-run” previous seasons released during The Division 2’s second year. So, the next season (Season 5) will be a re-run of Season 2. Ubisoft Massive said this will give players the chance to collect rewards and collectibles previously missed.

Players can also expect regular Leagues and Global Events, new Apparel Events and some minor title updates focused on game health.

The news comes as Ubisoft announced The Division franchise has reached over 40 million unique players. The release of the Warlords of New York expansion in March 2020 also saw the highest monthly active users for The Division 2. Ubisoft said this strong activity has been maintained throughout the past year.

Players had assumed The Division 2’s fourth Season, dubbed End of Watch, would be its last. After all, it’s called End of Watch, and developer Ubisoft Massive has an Avatar game and a new Star Wars game in the works.

But Ubisoft had a change of heart it put down to players’ “continued support”.