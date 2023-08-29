The Division 2 continues its run. Ubisoft’s shooter game is still in full swing and the company is working on optimizing and improving it. Starting from 09:30 today, August 29, 2023 Italian time, The Division 2 is being maintenance. The expected duration is three hours, so you won’t be able to return to play until 12:30.

Obviously the length of maintenance is the “expected” one: it may take more time to complete the server update phase of The Division 2. In fact, in the past it has already happened that Ubisoft needed more time to complete the procedure.

We also don’t know at the moment if anything will change significantly after the maintenance of The Division 2. We will have to wait for the end of the works to find out more.