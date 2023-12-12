Ubisoft announced an initiative called Project Resolvewhich includes a series of substantial updates and improvements to The Division 2which will be released over the next few months and should change the gaming experience of the title in question.
These are changes aimed at the general stability of the software but also at the “Quality of life” for players, with the aim of providing a better basis for the experience of The Division 2, including bug fixes and changes regarding the PvP elements and PvE.
Some of this news can be seen in the announcement video above.
PC users will reportedly be able to experience these changes through the pre-load which will be available in Public Test Session from December 14th, playable in that mode from 15 to 18 December 2023.
From the end of 2023 to spring 2024
A second phase of PTS is then expected at the beginning of next year, precisely from 19 to 22 January 2024, also making any changes based on the feedback collected during the first testing phase.
The release date of the full version of the update is currently scheduled for February 6, 2024 for all PC and console gamers. On that date, Project Resolve will be made available to everyone, pending further information. For the moment, we know that the first phase in PTS will bring changes to Descent, Countdown and Summit, while during PTS 2 there will be room for Season 3 of Year 5, with equipment, weapons and new talents.
Season 3: Vanguard will arrive with the launch of Project Resolve on February 6, 2023, but this will not represent the end of support for The Division 2, as further content and updates are still expected in Year 6 and beyond. In the meantime, we are still waiting for The Division: Heartland announcement information.
