Ubisoft announced an initiative called Project Resolvewhich includes a series of substantial updates and improvements to The Division 2which will be released over the next few months and should change the gaming experience of the title in question.

These are changes aimed at the general stability of the software but also at the “Quality of life” for players, with the aim of providing a better basis for the experience of The Division 2, including bug fixes and changes regarding the PvP elements and PvE.

Some of this news can be seen in the announcement video above.

PC users will reportedly be able to experience these changes through the pre-load which will be available in Public Test Session from December 14th, playable in that mode from 15 to 18 December 2023.