The Division 2 releases a new generation patch and as usual they have already compared the performance of The Division 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5. The Bit Analyst has made an interesting video in which we can see the result of Ubisoft’s work with The Divison 2 to bring it to the new generation. And although in some things the game really feels renewed, the truth is that it seems to have some problems especially on PS5.

This generation of consoles has been a new opportunity for developers to revitalize their games, achieving through these new generation patches that it feels almost like a relaunch of it, or a remaster, which surely has a positive impact on sales. This is the case with The Division 2 on Xbox Beings X and PS5. That adds to the new event with Resident Evil that will be available until February 15.

As reported by the Bit Analyst, in the comparison video for The Division 2 on Xbox Series X and PS5, the best version for now is the Xbox Series X. The reason for this seems to be that in the past it seemed to benefit some of the backward compatible games. And it is that while the version of Xbox Series X is the Xbox One X, in PS5 it retakes the one of PS4 Pro that was inferior to the one of Xbox. The big differences that The Division 2 has on Xbox Series X and PS5 have to do with problems with reflections, fog effect and lower resolution.

On PS5 The Division 2 has totally lost the fog effectIn addition, the reflections are muted, and the maximum resolution it reaches is the one reached by PS4 Pro. Another of the most serious problems is that it has a higher pop-in. This version has problems with post-processing effects. So it seems that the best version is the Xbox Series X, where these problems are nonexistent or much less.