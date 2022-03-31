The Division 2 is about to expand with a new modeannounced by Massive and Ubisoft with a message referring to a neighbor public test coming for this game option, also specifying when and how this trial session will take place.

While we await information on the Season 9 of The Division 2, which should kick off Year 4 of the tactical multiplayer shooter with a post apocalyptic setting, in the meantime we have some information on this public test to try the new mode coming to the game.

The first test session will take place, as reported in the tweet above, theApril 1, 2022 at 2 AM PST, corresponding to 11:00 in the morning in Italy and with the pre-load scheduled from today, March 31st, at 16:00.

There is still no information on what the precise contents are beyond the simple definition of “new mode”, so all that remains is to find out soon, since the session will start tomorrow and the early download is open from this afternoon.

“We also want to mention that we previously reported that Season 9 will include one revision of the Specializations“, also writes the development team of The Division 2,” these changes will not be part of Season 9, but will still be released during Year 4, we will share more information later. “

Therefore, the reworking of the Specializations is no longer foreseen during Season 9 but will still take place within the program scheduled for Year 4 of The Division 2, which takes place in the rest of 2022. For the rest, we have recently seen some information regarding The Division: Heartland between modes, maps and new details.