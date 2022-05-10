Ubisoft revealed that The Division 2 is finally getting new content. This is the game’s first major patch in 2022 and comes along with a new season. Season 9: Hidden Alliance will include a new objective, new equipment and weapons, and a new Battle Pass.

But there is also a number of free additions, in the form of cooperative Countdown mode and a new weapon upgrade feature called Expertise. Hidden Alliance kicks off on Thursday 12 May.

Countdown is an eight-player co-op mode that tasks everyone with clearing a powerhouse of enemies and other dangers. The players are split into two teams of four and only have 15 minutes to get the job done. Each team will deploy in a separate position and face unique challenges and objectives.

Expretise on the other hand, is a feature that allows players to upgrade items simply by using them. The more you use an item or weapon, the more skill ranks you will earn. Once an item reaches the highest rank, you will be able to upgrade its base stats.

Hidden Alliance is the first of three seasons scheduled for 2022, although Ubisoft hasn’t said what new game content, if any, we can expect from the other two seasons.

Source: The Gamer