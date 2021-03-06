In recent weeks Ubisoft has wanted to make it clear that it has not abandoned its projects, and to the plans for new content for Ghost Recong Breakpoint, another of its action games is added, The Division 2. In fact, it has been more specific in this case, since two important moments have been covered. The Division 2 brings back the seasons and will introduce a new game mode at the end of the year, Alluding to this will be very important.

Through the page dedicated to The Division 2, new information has been offered about their future plans, in which we find confirmation that they will continue to give Ubisoft Massive game support throughout 2021. However, on this occasion they wanted to anticipate very specific moments, above all, for that new mode that will arrive at the end of the year.

After confirming that there would be new content in 2021 in The Division 2, it seems that the need to be more explicit has forced the studio to provide information about its plans. We must capture the attention of users who want to return to the streets ravaged by the pandemic of this cooperative action proposal. First of all, we would summarize whate The Division 2 brings back the seasons and will introduce a new mode of gambling at the end of the year, the latter claim being the most important.

And we say this because from Ubisoft they clarify that this Gameplay coming to The Division 2 will be “brand new” for the saga. Considering the more than 40 million players who have played their games can be a major draw for agents to get back in action. Adrian Trasca and Yannick Banchereau They are the members responsible for leading the team to support the game, and right now, the first thing will be to offer new content periodically to re-engage users.

Previous seasons will be rerun, so next season, despite being Season 5, will be a reissue of the first season. In this way they want to take advantage of the current situation and motivate both new agents and veterans to return to the game. The main claim will be that game mode that will reach The Division 2 at the end of the year, but also a possible surprise that comes in the new seasons during the wait.

We will see if with this initiative and announcement The Division 2 manages to recover the activity of its community. It’s been a while, but Ubisoft knows what it needs to do to motivate its communities to take back their games. The Division 2 is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as Google Stadia and PC. It recently received an update to optimize performance on the new consoles, which is a plus to get back to the action of this game.