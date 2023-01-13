The Division 2 and now available on Steamalso in this case with aoffering launch offer that allows you to purchase the various editions of the Ubisoft title with a 70% discount: starting from just 9 euros for the standard version.

The release date of The Division 2 on Steam was announced in December and is part of a strategy that the French company is pursuing to extend its user base on pcafter a few years of the company focusing on the Uplay platform.

However, there seems to be a problem for lovers of achievements: the Steam version of The Division 2 is at the moment no achievementsand it is not clear whether or not such a feature will be included in the future.

“In Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, the fate of the free world is at stake,” reads the game’s synopsis. “Lead a team of elite agents in a post-epidemic Washington to restore order and prevent the city from falling.”

Playable solo or cooperatively, the second episode of the Ubisoft series takes us precisely to the streets of Washington, in the midst of a post-pandemic scenario in which the last American institutions are threatened by a terrorist group.