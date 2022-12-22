Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition they are coming up Steam and they already have a date of exit official date, set respectively for January 12 and January 5.

As you will remember, a few days ago Ubisoft announced its return to Steam starting with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and apparently the French house is proceeding quickly so that its most important titles are available during the Christmas holidays.

Moreover, the Steam Winter Sales have just begun, with many offers also on Ubisoft productions, from the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (available for €19.80) to Immortals: Fenyx Rising, (available at €15), but the list keeps getting longer.

Returning to the games covered by this news, The Division 2 is the second chapter of the post-apocalyptic series by Massive Entertainment, set in this case in Washington DC: at the head of a Division team, we will be able to defend the last bastion of American society ?

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition is instead the remaster of the fun retro-style scrolling fighting game developed by Treasure Games and based on the famous comic by Bryan Lee O’Malley, from which the now iconic film was also based with Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.