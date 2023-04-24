Ubisoft has just confirmed that The Division 2 will get another year of support (we’re now on the fifth), but unfortunately that doesn’t mean that Ubisoft has any intention of proposing a native version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Speaking to MP1st, Yannick Banchereau – creative director of The Division 2 – said: “It is unlikelybecause if we really wanted to take full advantage of them [ndr, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S], since we only have one version of the game available on all platforms, taking full advantage of them would mean that the game would no longer be available on older generations. We still have many players playing across generations and we are not ready to leave them behind and ask them to upgrade [il proprio hardware]. Right now we’re trying to make sure that every time we add something, it works smoothly on the older generation as well.”

In any case, it must be remembered that, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, The Division 2 performs better than when running on the older generation of consoles. Precisely, an update brought the frame rate to 60 FPS and also improved the resolution. Clearly, more could be done with a native version for the two current generation platforms, but as mentioned for Ubisoft, the priority is to maintain a single version of the game that works without limits on all hardware.

We can then put our hearts at rest. In any case, the gameplay novelties will not be missing, such as the free roguelite mode, visible in this 12-minute gameplay video.