Out there in the natural world, living beings have developed the most creative strategies to survive the threats of their environment. This is the case of the semi-aquatic lizards of the genus Anoliswhich are capable of producing an oxygen bubble over their nostrils to be able to breathe underwater and avoid predators. The particular tactic of this diving lizard It was described today, Tuesday, in a study by Binghamton University in New York and published in the scientific journal Biology LettersThis is the first time that scientists have found evidence of a vertebrate using this technique to perform prolonged dives.

Water anoles are found in the tropical forests of southern Costa Rica, and while the use of underwater bubbles by this species has been documented in previous studies, this is the first time that they have been shown to use this tactic to camouflage themselves and avoid being eaten by other animals. Lindsey Swerk, research assistant professor of biological sciences at Binghamton University and an author on the study, said in a statement. a press release from the institution that “anoles are like the nuggets “Chicken of the woods.” Birds, snakes and some small mammals feed on them. “By jumping into the water and staying submerged, they can escape many of their predators,” he added.

In order to determine whether the bubble actually played a functional role in the lizards’ breathing and whether it allowed them to stay underwater for longer, the scientist applied a substance to the surface of the reptiles’ skin that prevented the formation of bubbles. Since the scales of this animal are hydrophobic, meaning they repel water rather than absorb it, air adheres to the tissue and allows the formation of small capsules. When the substance was applied, bubbles could not form and Swierk compared these lizards with a control group that could form bubbles normally.

The underwater lizard of the genus Anolis creates an air bubble over its nostrils to make prolonged dives Lindsey Swierk

The experiment showed that individuals in the control group could stay underwater 32% longer than those with problems forming bubbles. “This is really significant because it is the first experiment that demonstrates the adaptive importance of bubbles. Re-breathing them allows lizards to stay underwater for longer. We suspected this before, but we didn’t test whether it served a function,” Swierk explained. She recorded that lizards can stay underwater for at least 20 minutes by reusing the oxygen from the bubble, although she suspects it could be even longer.

Swierk, who has devoted much of her career to studying anoles, plans to continue to advance research to better understand this adaptive mechanism. Sometimes bubbles on the surface of the lizard’s skin join with the air the animal exhales after diving. “We believe that this re-breathing serves to redistribute different volumes of air inside and over the anole’s body, allowing it to have enough oxygen to perform prolonged dives,” said the scientist. Now it is time to examine how this redistribution occurs and whether it facilitates the uptake of oxygen underwater, a mechanism similar to that used by some very small insects and spiders to be able to breathe being submerged.

The research is not only relevant because it describes a particular animal behavior, but because it could open the door to developing bioinspired materials, those that are based on properties or characteristics of biological organisms and whose particularities can be transferred to the field of industry or technology.